Retail operations at Fort Mitchell post office temporarily suspended by USPS

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The US Postal Services announced its temporary suspension of retail operation at the Fort Mitchell Post Office due to an automobile accident that damaged a portion of the facility.

According to the post office, customers can still do retail transactions at the Seale Post Office, at 21 Cutchin Drive, during regular operating hours.

Additionally, customers with a PO box at the Fort Mitchell post office may continue to retrieve their mail at the location. PO box mail will be handed out at the back door to individuals who provide a photo ID. The mail distribution times are as follows,

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday: CLOSED

For more information on other post office locations and updates, click here.

