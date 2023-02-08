Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriffs Office has located a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School.
The Russell County Investigation Division is handling the case and a student has been identified as a suspect, according to Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Officials say the situation at the school is under control.
