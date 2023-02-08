Sentencing for Upatoi deadly home invasion continues
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sentencing for the co-defendants in the deadly Upatoi home invasion continued today with Anthony Foster and Laqwane Kindred.
Foster, initially charged with murder, gave a proffer earlier this week in court, admitting that he and the other co-defendants robbed the Upatoi home, shooting and killing 21-year-old Cross Henderson.
The judge sentenced him to 18 years to serve for robbery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault charges.
Kindred received a sentence to serve a little over nine years in prison.
The remaining co-defendants, Toni Toole and Mercedes Kraft will be sentenced for robbery charges.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.