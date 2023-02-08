Sentencing for Upatoi deadly home invasion continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sentencing for the co-defendants in the deadly Upatoi home invasion continued today with Anthony Foster and Laqwane Kindred.

Foster, initially charged with murder, gave a proffer earlier this week in court, admitting that he and the other co-defendants robbed the Upatoi home, shooting and killing 21-year-old Cross Henderson.

The judge sentenced him to 18 years to serve for robbery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault charges.

Kindred received a sentence to serve a little over nine years in prison.

The remaining co-defendants, Toni Toole and Mercedes Kraft will be sentenced for robbery charges.

