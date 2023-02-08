Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t be alarmed Wednesday morning if you hear sirens in parts of west Georgia.

Schools and even some businesses around the state will be taking part in a tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week; Wednesday’s focus is on tornadoes specifically.

In Columbus and Muscogee County, the sirens are set to go off at 9 AM Wednesday, similar to the weekly test performed every Saturday.

Muscogee County Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett says it is a reminder to have a designated family plan in place for any future severe weather threats.

Alabama does not conduct a statewide tornado drill, but the weekly test of the NOAA Weather Radio will occur at a special time around 9 AM CT. An actual warning will not sound, but schools and businesses are still encouraged to practice what they would do in the case of a tornado warning.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.