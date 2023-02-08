Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troup County School System announces changes to athletic game policies

Troup County School System
Troup County School System(Source: Troup County School System)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County System announced changes to its athletic game procedures and wants to ensure the community is aware of the new policies ahead of the scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 10.

Officials say the new changes include only clear bags to be worn inside the gym and no full face mask or coverings to be worn. Additionally, the following rules are still set in place,

  • No loitering before, during or after the game
  • No suspended student, students assigned to The HOPE Academy or expelled student is allowed to attend any school events
  • No re-entry
  • Everyone entering the gym will be screened for weapons using a detection system

The school system says these measures are being taken to allow for a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants during the event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

Latest News

The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
IRS says Georgians should delay filing 2022 taxes if received a relief check
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Growth and developments continue in Mill District in Columbus
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Growth & Developments continues in Mill District
Thursday February 9, is the 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion. This event will be held...
United Way to host third annual Black History Panel Discussion