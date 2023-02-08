Troup County School System announces changes to athletic game policies

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County System announced changes to its athletic game procedures and wants to ensure the community is aware of the new policies ahead of the scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 10.

Officials say the new changes include only clear bags to be worn inside the gym and no full face mask or coverings to be worn. Additionally, the following rules are still set in place,

No loitering before, during or after the game

No suspended student, students assigned to The HOPE Academy or expelled student is allowed to attend any school events

No re-entry

Everyone entering the gym will be screened for weapons using a detection system

The school system says these measures are being taken to allow for a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants during the event.

