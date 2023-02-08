Business Break
United Way to host third annual Black History Panel Discussion

Thursday February 9, is the 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion. This event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center, from 11:30am until 1pm.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Community; united for change, is the motto for the United Way in The Chattahoochee Valley. Tomorrow, The United Way, local volunteers and community partners, will continue their mission of helping everyone in our region feel safe, secure, and supported.

Thursday February 9, is the 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion. This event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center, from 11:30am until 1pm. Featured guest panelists include; Norman Hardman, Dr. Asante’ Hilts, Oz Roberts, and Councilwoman Toyia Tucker.

“I’m excited because I’m going to be a panelist with a lot of other professionals in the area and it’s important because it gives us the opportunity to have some conversations about the things that Ben just mentioned- racism; how does that affect our community, equity how do we insure that our communities have equal access to the services that we provide, and why are Black women still suffering more so than any other race when it comes to maternal and infant mortality,” says Dr Asanti Hilts, Program Manager at Georgia Department of Public Health.

“This is our 3rd annual Black History Panel and we have a great group of guests and Dr. Hilts is one of our guests this year. And we’re gonna get into some issues of equity in our community and anti racism in our community and have a great event,” says Ben Moser, President and CEO of United Way Chattahoochee Valley.

Lunch will be provided for registered guests.

