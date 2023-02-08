VIDEO: Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - If you happen to be driving along US 280 between Smiths Station and Opelika, you will probably notice a humongous American flag.

The pole is 140 feet, hoisting a flag that is 40 feet by 80 feet. That’s a giant American flag!

Take a look below:

It’s located at the Ashley Outdoors in Salem and is impossible to miss.

William Ashely, the owner of the RV dealership, says the flag is to honor his father, Eugene Ashley, who served in the Army for over three decades - retiring from Fort Benning as a Command Sergeant Major.

William says he was an Army brat living in various locations across the country. But, he says he is proud to call the Chattahoochee Valley home.

The younger Ashley says he decided to display the flag to show how much he loves his country.

Ashley Outdoors has two locations - one in Columbus and the other in Salem.

