Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VIDEO: Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country

Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - If you happen to be driving along US 280 between Smiths Station and Opelika, you will probably notice a humongous American flag.

The pole is 140 feet, hoisting a flag that is 40 feet by 80 feet. That’s a giant American flag!

Take a look below:

It’s located at the Ashley Outdoors in Salem and is impossible to miss.

William Ashely, the owner of the RV dealership, says the flag is to honor his father, Eugene Ashley, who served in the Army for over three decades - retiring from Fort Benning as a Command Sergeant Major.

William says he was an Army brat living in various locations across the country. But, he says he is proud to call the Chattahoochee Valley home.

The younger Ashley says he decided to display the flag to show how much he loves his country.

Ashley Outdoors has two locations - one in Columbus and the other in Salem.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
1 dead after car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

Latest News

Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise
Sentencing for Upatoi deadly home invasion continues
Retail operations at Fort Mitchell post office temporarily suspended by USPS