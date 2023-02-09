1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man.

The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius Jaquan Franklin. Bryan says he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the wreck.

