1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man.
The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius Jaquan Franklin. Bryan says he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.
At this time, it’s unknown what caused the wreck.
