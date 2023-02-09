Black History Month: Eddie Lowe as Phenix City’s first African American mayor

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - “It’s more of a ceremonial position, but I don’t take it that way,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I take it very seriously.”

Taking it seriously since 2012, Mayor Eddie Lowe said he sees a positive future for the community he loves.

“I want our city and community as well as this region to strive and to make a better quality of life for people,” said Lowe.

Born in 1960, Mayor Lowe is a product of the community he leads. Attending Phenix City Public Schools, then the University of Alabama where he played football.

“I played for Coach Bryant, then after that had an opportunity to play in the Canadian Football League.”

Lowe obtained a degree in finance leading him to Synovus Bank where he’s been for almost 40 years. But he says it was the people that led him to the mayoral seat.

“I’m having fun doing this because I love people,” said Lowe.

As the first black mayor, he’s made great strides to help improve the city. From advocating to reduce crime, expanding city services and bringing new economic opportunities.

Lowe along with city council working to make a bright future for the city.

“We’re adding retail and other businesses - our tax base has just been strong,” said Lowe. “We’ve been able to do a lot of things and not borrow a lot of money, but when you have about $41 million dollars ns reserves for a city of our size, that’s not bad.”

Lowe understands his impact on his city’s history. He said it’s important to remember the contributions African Americans have made this month however, he just wants to be remembered for being himself.

“What I want to be remembered for is being a person who had character, integrity, morals that loved people and his wife,” said Lowe.

Lowe told News Leader 9 he’s excited to see Phenix City flourish and for the future plans he and city council have in store to come full circle.

