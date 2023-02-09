The City of Auburn to host free job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On February 23, The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development team will host a job fair.

The job fair will take place, at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries, located at 1500 Pumphrey Avenue. All Job seekers are invited to attend.

The Job fair is free and open to the public from 1pm until 5pm. At the event, 23 companies and over 300 jobs are available.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.

