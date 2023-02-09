Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter to hold ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chapter for Albany State University (ASU) Alumni is planning to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting purses and toiletries for women in need.

‘Purses with a Purpose’ began in 2021 to help women who are escaping domestic violence.

ASU alums collect necessities like soap, lotion and shampoo, place the items into a purse, and deliver them to the women.

The delivery will be at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m.

All donations will go to the Columbus Alliance of Batter Women for survivors of domestic violence who may have left their homes to escape abuse, leaving them without essential items.

For additional information, contact Brianca Holloman at briancaholloman@gmail.com.

