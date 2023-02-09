Business Break
Columbus republican, democrat party leaders react to State of the Union Address

There are mixed opinions to President Biden's State of the Union Address; We reached out to local leaders from both parties to hear about Tuesday's address.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, there are mixed opinions to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, so we reached out to local leaders from both parties to hear about Tuesday’s address.

Columbus/Muscogee Republican Party Chairman Alton Russell and Muscogee County Democratic Chair Tonza Thomas had a lot to say. Both weighing in on everything from the nation’s economy to the heckling during the speech.

After speaking with them, it’s apparent there is a split in confidence when it comes to the president’s leadership.

“It’s sad that we have a president that is not in tune with the American people,” says Russell.

“I’m excited about being a democrat again,” says Thomas.

President Biden talked about the U.S. economy making a huge turn-around - Russell says he doesn’t think so.

“It’s hard to think we have a great economy when gasoline is $3 dollars a gallon and eggs are $5 dollars a carton and people in Georgia are hurting because of inflation.”

During the address, President Biden confirmed low unemployment rates, including 12 million jobs created so far in his term.

Thomas says she’s excited to see jobs coming that do not require a college degree.

“There are many people who are hands-on or trade like and have been left out of the employment sector and I’m glad to see those folks back working,” says Thomas.

Russell disagrees with the take on unemployment rates.

“If unemployment is so great and far down, everyone would be working but everyone is not working,” says Russell.

President Biden says the state of the union is strong, U.S. senators like Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says Biden “doesn’t seem to be living in the difficult reality that he’s created.”

Thomas agrees with the plan to try and strengthen bipartisanship.

“We can’t get this work done just by one political party, so we have to learn how to agree to disagree, but get things done for the American people,” says Thomas.

In response to house representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) calling President Biden a liar...Russell says he would not have done that, however, Biden deserved the heckling. While Thomas says green’s behavior was distasteful.

“When you are the leader of the country, you deserve the upmost respect,” says Thomas.

“He deserved that heckling, because you can’t just let anybody tell things that are not true on national TV without some kind of accountability,” says Russell.

TO HEAR MORE FROM BOTH LEADERS...WATCH BELOW:

