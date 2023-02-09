Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Electric vehicle adoption said to be rising in Alabama

By Steve Crocker
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Biden said that the country would build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle changing stations. Locally, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) says wondering where to charge an electric vehicle is the main barrier to more people driving them.

The organization says that while most people charge their electric vehicle at home, charging elsewhere is about to become much easier.

“The state of Alabama has awarded about 40 grants in the last two years, and those projects are coming online and becoming operational,” says ACFC President Michael Staley. “And also, the federal government now has a new program and 80 million will be coming to Alabama over the next five years to put fast chargers along the interstates.”

But, Staley says the latest data shows more people are buying electric vehicles.

“We have experienced in the state of Alabama a more than 60% increase in the number of electric vehicles registered statewide,” he said. " Those are predominantly in high population areas, but they are spread throughout the state. And, we’re also seeing a shift where Tesla used to be about half the electric vehicles, that number is starting to go down as the number and model availability rise.”

Staley says electric vehicle adoption will also have an economic impact on our state, given the billions of dollars that support 2,500 jobs related to building electric cars, batteries and the supply chain.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

Latest News

The job fair will take place on February 23.
The City of Auburn to host free job fair
Lift Every Voice event preview
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Lift Every Voice
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies
On Saturday, March 11, The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will host a concert with The...
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform at March concert
On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested individuals several in different...
Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85