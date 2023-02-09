Girls, Inc. awards Columbus teen a scholarship check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Earlier today, Girls, Inc. awarded Jocelyn Garcia with the National $20,000 Scholarship check. Jocelyn Garcia is a teen advisor for Girls, Inc. of Columbus.

Since 1992, over $7 million in scholarships, have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women. “I’m really excided about the next part of my life so I’m just use this for collage use it for anything I need to pay for just use it for school really and just try to further my education,” says Jocelyn Garcia.

Jocelyn Garcia was selected for her outstanding academic achievements, community service work, and dedication to the Girls Inc. .

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching this young lady over the past years grow from a little girl into the amazing young lady she is today. I couldn’t be prouder of her, and all that she has accomplished and aspires to be. Felicidad’s Jocelyn! Congratulations!” says Dr. Gail Burgos, CEO of Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell.

Girls, Inc. has National High School Scholars from places within the United States and Canada. Girls Inc. of Columbus inspires and mentors nearly 1,300 girls, ages 6 to 18. There are two centers in the area; The Baker Center, in South Columbus, The Dorothy Hyatt Center.

Jocelyn Garcia has been a member of Girls Inc. of Columbus, since August of 2013. She was named the Girls Inc. of Columbus Girl of the Year, in 2016. Jocelyn Garcia is also an active member of over seven clubs, at Columbus High School.

The Girls Inc. Lucile Miller Wright Scholarship program was created in 1992 when the female pilot and long-time supporter gave a bequest for scholarships for young women. Over $7 million in Girls Inc. scholarships have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women.

