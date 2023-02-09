INTERVIEW: Director of Navy Casualty talks on finding remains, planning burials

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When a soldier dies in war, his memory can remain strong among his family and friends and his life story can be a big part of the family history for generations to come.

They are not forgotten.

When their bodies are recovered, the U.S. Navy will bring them home.

Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald, of Marietta, Georgia, died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., on February 9.

The USS Oklahoma was struck by Japanese torpedos and capsized. Capt. Robert McMahon - Director of Navy Casualty - spoke to our Dee Armstrong on the work that goes into finding remains, finding their descendants, and planning funerals.

The full interview is above.

