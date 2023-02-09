Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Director of Navy Casualty talks on finding remains, planning burials

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When a soldier dies in war, his memory can remain strong among his family and friends and his life story can be a big part of the family history for generations to come.

They are not forgotten.

When their bodies are recovered, the U.S. Navy will bring them home.

Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald, of Marietta, Georgia, died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., on February 9.

The USS Oklahoma was struck by Japanese torpedos and capsized. Capt. Robert McMahon - Director of Navy Casualty - spoke to our Dee Armstrong on the work that goes into finding remains, finding their descendants, and planning funerals.

The full interview is above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Director of Navy Casualty talks on finding remains, planning burials
INTERVIEW: Director of Navy Casualty talks on finding remains, planning burials
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
Off and on rain is in the forecast the next few days. It will be heavy at times. Temperatures...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
As expected, there are mixed opinions to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, so we...
INTERVIEW: Muscogee County Democratic Chair Tonza Thomas