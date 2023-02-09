Business Break
LaGrange police searching for ID of suspects in deadly shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for several suspects for questioning in a deadly January shooting at the Jameson Inn in LaGrange.

According to authorities, on Jan. 28, officers responded to a report of someone being shot on Jameson Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, police found Alan Dale Huguley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Well Star Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

During an investigation, officials found evidence showing that Huguley was shot by unknown suspects that fled the scene shortly afterward. The suspects are described as males. One of a heavy stature was wearing blue jeans, a black hood and blue and white Air Jordan tennis shoes. The second man was of a then build, wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes.

Below are the photos of multiple individuals wanted for questioning by the police department concerning this incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

