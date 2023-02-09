Muscogee County School District honors 2023′s teachers of the year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District recognized the hard work of 55 educators for the 2023′s Teacher of the Year (TOTY).

They were all honored at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts, each receiving recognition as TOTY for their school.

The next step will be announcing the finalist, then the overall TOTY for the whole county school district. The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation awarded over three million dollars over the years to those who go above and beyond.

“We are delighted to be able to present these role model icon rockstar of teacher who represent the teacher profession in the MCSD,” said Executive Director Marquette Knight.

The Muscogee County School District winner will be announced on May 4.

