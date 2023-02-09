Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85

On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested individuals several in different...
On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested individuals several in different crimes.(Source: WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.

Around 5:30 pm the victim was traveling southbound on I-85 and began to merge into one lane, due to construction. The vehicle behind them swerved onto the shoulder and proceeded to pass the victim.

The suspect ended up striking the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued traveling southbound, when the suspect fired an unknown weapon, which struck the victim’s fender. Afterwards the suspect exited the interstate, at Exit 57.

According to authorities, a theft of property occurred at 2664 Enterprise Drive, Newks. On February 8, Melvin Andrew Barnes, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary, third degree. Ashley Denise Henderson, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a forged instrument,

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

Latest News

On Saturday, March 11, The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will host a concert with The...
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform at March concert
If you are interested in yoga, sip and shops, romantic dinners, speed dating or jewelry, Uptown...
Uptown Columbus businesses to celebrate Valentine’s Day
Auburn University main sign
Auburn University receives record number of applicants for fall 2023
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at...
Columbus republican, democrat party leaders react to State of the Union Address