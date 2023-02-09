Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.

Around 5:30 pm the victim was traveling southbound on I-85 and began to merge into one lane, due to construction. The vehicle behind them swerved onto the shoulder and proceeded to pass the victim.

The suspect ended up striking the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued traveling southbound, when the suspect fired an unknown weapon, which struck the victim’s fender. Afterwards the suspect exited the interstate, at Exit 57.

According to authorities, a theft of property occurred at 2664 Enterprise Drive, Newks. On February 8, Melvin Andrew Barnes, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary, third degree. Ashley Denise Henderson, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a forged instrument,

