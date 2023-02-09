Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

According to a news release from the FDA, the food could have elevated levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on the level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction.

The FDA said Purina has received two reports of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity so far. They said the dogs recovered when they stopped eating the food.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Purina advises pet food with the following UPC and production codes should be thrown away in a container where no other animals can get to it.

ProductUPC CodeProduction Code
(*First 8 characters equal to)
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)
8 lb and 20 lb bags		38100 19190 – 8 lb
38100 19192 – 20 lb		2249 1082
2250 1082
2276 1082
2277 1082
2290 1082
2360 1082
2361 1082

For questions are assistance in getting a refund, contact the Purina team directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Trial for 2 sisters accused of killing 17-year-old in 2022 to begin
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say
On Saturday, March 11, The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will host a concert with The...
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform at March concert