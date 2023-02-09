Rain is back again

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for a soggy few days as a slow moving system meanders across the southeast pumping in lots of moisture. Temperatures will get cooler, especially starting Friday and Saturday.

Keep the rain gear handy Thursday, Friday and Saturday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

After five days of no rain, it is returning! Scattered showers are moving in from the west on this Thursday morning. It will be cloudy and turning breezy. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70. Rain is expected to become heavier and more widespread at times this afternoon with even a few storms. The risk of severe weather is very low, and mainly just clips our far southern counties.

Gusts of 20-30 mph possible Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For tonight, rain is most likely this evening before a lot of it tries to push south as a cold front moves through. The problem is the front won’t get far enough to our south to dry us out as more disturbances move along the front. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

It will stay cloudy and cool Friday with temperatures in the 50s all day; rain is likely at times. The highest coverage of rain is expected near Columbus and Phenix City southward with less rain possible in our northern counties.

Even chillier Saturday as temperatures hover between the mid 40s and low 50s most of the day. Yet another push of rain comes our way; it will be steady or heavy most of the day so far from an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Another wave of rain pushes up Saturday from the south. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We should start drying out Sunday morning after perhaps a few lingering showers. It will stay cool though despite at least partial afternoon sunshine.

Rain totals vary between Thursday and Sunday. In general, lesser amounts are expected north of Columbus and higher amounts are expected south. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week starts off chilly Monday morning with 30s, but highs reach the 60s thanks to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds increase the rest of the week and showers eventually come back as well with milder air for a few days. A few showers may be around as early as Tuesday with a better chance Tuesday night through Thursday as of now.

After a 5 day break in the rain, it comes back for 3 days. Then we'll see drier weather for a couple days and more showers chances by mid next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

