20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn.
Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
Police developed Frazier as a suspect and found him on Feb. 7 in possession of stolen property from the auto burglaries. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant and found more property stolen during the burglaries.
Frazier was taken into custody and charged with the following,
- Seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
- First-degree theft of property
- Five counts of second-degree theft of property
- Two counts of fourth-degree theft of property
- Failure to appear
- Minor in possession of alcohol
The suspect is currently held at the Lee County Jail with a $44,000 bond related to the previous charges. However, his probation violation has ultimately resulted in him being held without bond.
