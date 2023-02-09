Business Break
20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges

Ja'Savein Armani Frazier
Ja'Savein Armani Frazier(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn.

Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.

Police developed Frazier as a suspect and found him on Feb. 7 in possession of stolen property from the auto burglaries. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant and found more property stolen during the burglaries.

Frazier was taken into custody and charged with the following,

  • Seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
  • First-degree theft of property
  • Five counts of second-degree theft of property
  • Two counts of fourth-degree theft of property
  • Failure to appear
  • Minor in possession of alcohol

The suspect is currently held at the Lee County Jail with a $44,000 bond related to the previous charges. However, his probation violation has ultimately resulted in him being held without bond.

