Single-vehicle wreck causes roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus

Macon Road accident
Macon Road accident(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus.

Crews with News Leader 9 say several cars with the Columbus Police Department are working to clear the accident scene.

There is no official word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us, on-air and online, as we learn more details.

