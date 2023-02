SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station is sending three football players to the next level. Congrats to Ken Felder (Birmingham Southern), Jackson Greer (Lyon College) and Joshua Childs (Brevard College)!

Just moments away from these young @SSPantherFB men signing to play at the next level. @wtvmsports

Joshua Childs ~ @TornadoFball, Ken Felder ~ @FromTheHilltop, Jackson Greer ~ @_Lyon_Football pic.twitter.com/3wuTbEw91U — Tony Reese (@TonyReeseTV) February 8, 2023

