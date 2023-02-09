Business Break
Uptown Columbus businesses to celebrate Valentine’s Day

If you are interested in yoga, sip and shops, romantic dinners, speed dating or jewelry, Uptown...
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -This Valentine’s Day, Uptown Columbus is in the holiday spirit. If you are interested in yoga, sip and shops, romantic dinners, speed dating or jewelry, Uptown will bring you into the spirit.

Happy Heart Hype House will host a speed dating event, on February 14, from 7pm until 9pm. Reservations are $35 and available online, at Happy Heart Mirror.

On Saturday February 11, from 11am until 12pm, couples can enjoy a complimentary yoga class. Reserve your spot today, at 706-885-9979.

Various specials are offered at the Rivertown Dance Club, Council Studios’, Pedal Pub, Nonic, Saltcellar, The Loft, Mabella, Posh and Columbus Axe.

There will be free parking at the River Center, Front Avenue and Bay Avenue Parking Decks.

