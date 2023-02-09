The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to perform at March concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday, March 11, The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will host a concert with The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. The concert is free to the public and will begin, at 7:30pm.

“It is always a thrill for us welcome any of the national touring ensembles of the United States Military. This will be the first of these extraordinary ensembles to come to RiverCenter since our reopening after COVID, so it’s especially appropriate that we re-start these programs with the premiere ensemble of the United States Army right here at the doorstep of Fort Benning. These military band concerts are a great way to introduce the entire family to the RiverCenter experience, and it’s an honor for us to sponsor this free performance for our community and our hope that everyone will join us for a spectacular evening of great music,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook.

Considered the musical ambassadors of the Army, the Concert Band is the oldest and largest of the Field Band’s four performing components. The Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus tours together, presenting a diverse program of overtures and popular music featuring instrumental and vocal solos.

At the concert, The Band and Chorus will present “Heroes,” a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond for their communities. This musical journey shares stories of strength, determination, and courage through the generations of those that answered our nation’s call.

A ticket is required for admission. To reserve tickets, contact 706-256-3612.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.