Wanted man with multiple warrants in Muscogee, Harris County arrested

Chad Starling
Chad Starling(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in multiple counties, including probation violation for a deadly car accident, is now behind bars in Muscogee County.

Authorities say Chad Starling was initially arrested in 2010 for leaving the scene of a car crash on Mobley Road in Columbus that left 17-year-old Grant Laverty dead.

Laverty was riding as the suspect’s passenger and died from the injuries he sustained from Starling’s 2000 Honda Civic striking another vehicle while driving more than 100 mph.

At the time of the recent arrest, Starling also had outstanding felony warrants for theft by taking, entering an automobile and failure to appear issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Starling was taken into custody and hauled to the Muscogee County Jail.

