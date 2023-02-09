Wet End to the Week & Weekend; Turning Colder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wet weather has settled in on this Thursday, and we will continue to look for showers developing at times tonight into the overnight hours. Friday will also be another wet day with showers at times and our temperatures dropping back to the upper 50s for highs in many places. The weekend will also start out with wet weather - in fact, Saturday will probably be the wettest overall day with the highest rain coverage. Saturday night, it would not be out of the question for some big wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain in our northern counties as an upper level low pressure system moves directly overhead. Highs on Saturday - and Sunday for that matter - will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with windy and chilly weather expected. The rain will start to move out during the day on Sunday with the best chance of rain early in the day. Early next week, we look to be warming back up - lower 60s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. Both days look dry, including for your Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. However, the weather pattern turns wet again with more rain and storms for the middle and the end of next week. Thursday could be the wettest day, and we’ll keep an eye out for any strong storms.

