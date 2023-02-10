Business Break
1 woman dead after fatal stabbing near Blake Circle in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing.

The incident occurred on February 10 near Blake Circle in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 74-year-old Beverly Huff Dunn, of Phenix City. Dunn was found with multiple stab wounds. Sumbry says this is the fourth homicide of the year.

Dunn’s body will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

