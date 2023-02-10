Business Break
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges.

On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21. Officers met with a victim that reported multiple fraudulent charges were made on a debit card between Jan. 16 and Jan. 21. One of the charges occurred at 1600 block of Opelika Road, and several more occurred out of the Auburn Police jurisdiction.

Cobb was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, he was arrested for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

