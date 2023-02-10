Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama non-profit is getting ready to help at risk youth and families in a big way.

Freedom Farm Crossroads of Phenix City, a community based organization, helps children, young adults, and families in crisis. Their goal is to help youth find their purpose in Christ and seek restoration through various programs.

Now, they’ve broke ground on a new project.

“We’re taking kids 18-24 years old, who are in trauma or not raised by their biological parents, or just need a family and building tiny homes,” said organization Founder Amy Lumpkin. “We’re gonna house them and show them the love of the Lord.”

Helping young adults like 18-year-old Jay Marie Colon.

“I went through a situation that caused me to end up in a women’s shelter,” said Colon.

Freedom Farm has allowed Colon learn about Christ, complete her education and even learn to drive.

Her new one bed, one bath tiny home will allow her to transition into becoming an adult while helping others like her.

“I’ve been able to communicate with them and help them come out their shell and reach God in some way and lead them,” said Colon.

“So you take an 18 year old kid who comes out of an abusive childhood, and they don’t have anywhere to go. We’re just going to be that safe place for them,” said Lumpkin.

The organization has broke ground to begin construction on three tiny homes on land acquired by the organization.

They hope to build more in the months to come.

“Never in a million years would I have expected this to happen to me or just to have my own home and help build it,” said Colon. “It’s awesome and they’re helping a lot of people and that just makes my heart feel really good.”

Freedom Farm’s tiny home project is funded by the organization, community partners, and the community. Volunteers and tiny home recipients will help build the homes. If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Freedom Farm Crossroads.

