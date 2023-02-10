Junior League of Columbus and WTVM hosting diaper donation drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers.

These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right now. That’s because assistance programs like food stamps and WIC don’t provide any funding for this necessity.

The Junior League of Columbus has recognized this need for a long time and operates a diaper bank to help the cause.

WTVM News Leader 9 is helping to stock the shelves of the diaper banks along with The Columbus River Dragons, Son’s Chevrolet in Columbus and Son’s Ford in Auburn. We need your help too.

Stop by any of these sponsor locations to drop off diapers and help a local child in need.

Sons Chevrolet 3615 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31909

Sons Ford 2305 S College St, Auburn, AL 36832

Columbus River Dragons Before the games on 2/17, 2/18 and 2/19



The highest need is for the following brand and sizes: 4s, 5s, 6s. However, new & unused diapers of all sizes and brands will be accepted.

Wednesday, February 22, we will be holding our one-day drive-thru diaper drop-off event at our WTVM studio located at 1909 Wynnton Road.

All diapers collected will be distributed to the following locations by the Junior League of Columbus:

Salvation Army

MercyMed

Young Life Young Live

Valley Rescue Mission

Damascus Way

Hope Harbour

Columbus Health Department

St. Luke Food Pantry

Project Greene Light

Truth Spring School

St. Anne Community Outreach

Mission Columbus: Columbus Baptist Association

Seneca, Choices for Life

The Village Foster Care and Adoption Ministry

Open Door Community House

If you are in need of diapers, please click HERE. If you’d like a to make a monetary donation, click HERE.

