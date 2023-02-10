Local Columbus car business secures Super Bowl LVII ad spot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or know little to nothing about the game, many people watch the Super Bowl just for the ads. More than 100 million people will tune into Super Bowl 57 for the football and a much-anticipated lineup of commercials on Sunday. One of those ads was filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Perfect Touch Automotive Playground - also known as PTAP - has had Super Bowl ads in the past, like this one from 2020. The owner, Jason Gamache, says they are excited for you to see their latest one.

“This year is a little different there’s two special people from our community that we’re focusing on, and we think that people will enjoy it, you know, whether it’ll top, you know, saluting our soldiers, I’m not sure, but you know it’s a little different, so we’re trying something different this year,” Jason Gamache says.

Without letting the cat out of the bag, Jason says the new ad will be about two people who have a passion and a dream. He says this commercial is all about keeping it young at heart.

“But it’s also a way for us to show love to different people within our community to do something different that’s why our spots are always a little different. They drive emotion a little bit differently than most spots as well,” Jason Gamache says.

PTAP’s ad will air directly after Rihanna’s halftime show and play the entire break. The person and team who made this commercial are the Incolor production company and Jonathan Giles, who says the message goes way beyond just selling something.

“But really the commercial is kind of a reminder for us to to be young at heart and for us to kind of see the good and little things and little smiles and stuff like a young 7-year-old we’ll see every day hopefully that will have an impact for people here in Columbus and around the country,” says Jonathan Giles.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.