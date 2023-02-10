Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center

Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is going to be BIG - including big wheels, big trucks and neon colors!

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is invading the Columbus Civic Center on February 11.

Several 10,000 pound trucks will be crushing cars, racing and doing some freestyle action.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party. One driver in the show says a lot goes into the production that will entertain the entire family.

”There’s really a lot of people that really come together to make this show happen. You’ve got the guys that bring in dirt, bring in cars, you’ve got guys that coordinate the show, merchandise. The dirt and everything and the cars it can be anywhere from a couple hours process to an entire day process to get the track and everything ready for our trucks.”

There are even a few new toy cars for people to purchase. Tickets are still available and attendees have two shows to choose between: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
Retail operations at Fort Mitchell post office temporarily suspended by USPS
Chad Starling
Wanted man with multiple warrants in Muscogee, Harris County arrested
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

Latest News

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
Man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project
Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project