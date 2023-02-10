Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is going to be BIG - including big wheels, big trucks and neon colors!

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is invading the Columbus Civic Center on February 11.

Several 10,000 pound trucks will be crushing cars, racing and doing some freestyle action.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party. One driver in the show says a lot goes into the production that will entertain the entire family.

”There’s really a lot of people that really come together to make this show happen. You’ve got the guys that bring in dirt, bring in cars, you’ve got guys that coordinate the show, merchandise. The dirt and everything and the cars it can be anywhere from a couple hours process to an entire day process to get the track and everything ready for our trucks.”

There are even a few new toy cars for people to purchase. Tickets are still available and attendees have two shows to choose between: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.