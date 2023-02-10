New policies in place for Troup Co. v. LaGrange high school basketball game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the big rivalry basketball game between Troup County High and LaGrange High, safety for everyone is the focus.

LaGrange High School alumni like Pamela Williams are looking forward to watching the Tigers and Grangers face each other in a basketball game Friday at Troup High arena.

“I’m excited about the game and ,yes, I will be attending, myself and my family, and my children will be going to the LaGrange High and Troup game,” says Williams.

The Troup County School system is enforcing two security changes that will go into effect, Public Relations director Irisha Goodman says the changes are being put in place to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the game.

“We want everyone to be comfortable,” says Goodman.

As Troup County High parent of two, Williams is all for steps taken ahead of the game.

“I’m very cautious about my girls, my teenage girls, my twin daughters, so every precaution or safety measures for my children, I’m for it, as a parent I’m for it.”

The new changes-- a clear bag policy and no ski-masks, bandanas or other full face coverings.

“You will not be allowed in the game if you do not have a clear bag. No full face coverings, so if you do attend the game with a full face covering we are going to provide you with one of the surgical mask that you can put on as you enter,” says Goodman.

People like Joseph Gay agree, you can never be too careful.

“I think it’s a great idea, it stops a lot of contraband from going one place to another,” says Gay in reference to the clear bag policy.

The rules that are already in place:

1. No loitering before, during, or after the game.

2. No student who has been suspended, assigned to The HOPE Academy, or has been expelled is allowed to attend school events

3. No re-entry

4. Everyone will be screened with a weapon detection system before entering the gym

“It’s just a reminder to make sure we have a good enjoyable, rivalry game,” says Goodman.

For right now, the strict clear bags and no full mask policy changes are only rules set for Friday’s game, the Troup County School system will keep the community updated if the rules will carry on throughout the season.

The game begins at 6 p.m. at Troup High Arena.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.