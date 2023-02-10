Business Break
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is hosting a recruitment fair at the end of the month.

The event is set to take place on February 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Russell County High School - located at 57 Warrior Way in Seale.

There will be a time for meet and greets between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m.

The school district is looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 school year including:

  • Certified leadership positions
  • Certified teacher positions
  • Certified special education positions
  • Classified instructional support positions
  • Classified transportation positions
  • Classified child nutrition positions
  • Classified maintenance positions

You must sign up for an interview slot HERE.

All departments and schools are listed in alphabetical order.

