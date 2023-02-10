Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is hosting a recruitment fair at the end of the month.

The event is set to take place on February 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Russell County High School - located at 57 Warrior Way in Seale.

There will be a time for meet and greets between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m.

The school district is looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 school year including:

Certified leadership positions

Certified teacher positions

Certified special education positions

Classified instructional support positions

Classified transportation positions

Classified child nutrition positions

Classified maintenance positions

You must sign up for an interview slot HERE.

All departments and schools are listed in alphabetical order.

