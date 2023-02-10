Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is hosting a recruitment fair at the end of the month.
The event is set to take place on February 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Russell County High School - located at 57 Warrior Way in Seale.
There will be a time for meet and greets between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m.
The school district is looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 school year including:
- Certified leadership positions
- Certified teacher positions
- Certified special education positions
- Classified instructional support positions
- Classified transportation positions
- Classified child nutrition positions
- Classified maintenance positions
You must sign up for an interview slot HERE.
All departments and schools are listed in alphabetical order.
