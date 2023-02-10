Business Break
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl(Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Canyliah Raines was last seen in Columbus on February 10, at approximately 6:30 a.m., heading toward Phenix City.

Raines is 5′8″, around 180 pounds, and is said to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus with a GA tag number XCF711.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Raines, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

