Turning rainier and cooler through first half of weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A slow moving cold front just to our southeast is combining with an upper level low to spell wetter weather conditions Friday and Saturday, eventually drying out toward the end of the weekend.

On this Friday, it’ll be overcast with cool off and on showers around. Rain coverage around 60-70%. Temperatures stay pretty steady in the 50s, only maxing out in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain continues at times tonight, especially later on. The best chance of some drier weather will be north of Columbus and Phenix City. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Cloudy, rainy, chilly and getting windy Saturday. It looks pretty close to a washout across most of the Chattahoochee Valley as rain moves up from the south starting early in the morning and remaining pretty steady just about all day. Rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures hover in the upper 40s to near 50 most of the day.

Soaking rain continues Saturday night; through Sunday morning, we’ll pick up an average of 2 inches of rainfall with a better chance of 3 or 4 inches of rain in our southern communities.

There could be a few snowflakes trying to mix in our northern counties late Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning as the system starts to pull away. The ground will be too warm and wet for it to stick to the ground it appears so the main impact this weekend will be the chilly temperatures, wind and heavy rain at times.

As the rain wraps up Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It should be drying out Sunday afternoon with partial sunshine anticipated by the end of the day. Still very chilly and blustery with highs only in the 50s.

Monday morning will be near freezing, but lots of sunshine and dry air sends our temperatures into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. Most of Valentine’s Day should be on the drier side, but some rain could work in toward the end of the day or Tuesday night. As we warm into the 70s again Wednesday and Thursday and rain returns, we’ll have to watch the storm threat closely. Severe weather is possible in our region, but it is way too early for specifics. Once that cold front passes through it leads to another sizeable cool down next Friday and Saturday.

