United Way hosts third annual Black History Panel Discussion

The panel was orchestrated by the United Way and CEO Ben Moser.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way in The Chattahoochee Valley, local volunteers and community partners, held the 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion.

This event occurred at the Columbus Civic Center and featured guest panelists; Norman Hardman, Dr. Asante’ Hilts, Oz Roberts, and Councilwoman Toyia Tucker. The panel was orchestrated by the United Way and CEO Ben Moser.

“This is an event that promotes courageous conversations and brings both understanding and awareness. Events such as this panel are vital in raising awareness on topics that are not necessarily easy to discuss. However, these courageous conversations empower individuals in the community to take positive steps forward in effectively tackling difficult matters,” says Councilwoman Tucker

“Equity is the intentional inclusion of everyone in society and giving everyone the opportunity to succeed.” He added, “We are proud to host these critical discussions and learn from our community members whose voices need to be heard. We will continue to work towards a more equitable and resilient community that embraces every person’s value and gives them a chance to thrive. We can only accomplish the goal of a truly equitable community by working together,” says Ben Moser, CEO.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

