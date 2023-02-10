Business Break
Wet Weekend Ahead of the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wet/gloomy conditions that settled into the Valley yesterday are still hanging around with us today and are staying for the weekend. The rainy conditions will start once again this evening sticking mostly to our southern counties. The rain will continue to move into the Valley in the overnight hours, but the wettest conditions for our area are expected tomorrow. The best soaking of steady rain will start around lunchtime tomorrow and last into the early morning hours of Sunday. This rain-producing system could bring rain totals up to an average of 2 inches throughout most of the valley with a better chance of 3 or 4 inches of rain in our southern communities. Nothing severe is expected to come from this wet weekend weather, but windy conditions with wind gust up to 30 mph tomorrow will make the cool temperatures this weekend much more frigid.  The rain should begin to move out of the Valley by the early morning hours Sunday which may grant us some sunshine to end the weekend. Temperatures will be quite cool this weekend in the low 50s. Looking ahead to the work week, we stay dry Monday and the majority of Tuesday, but showers may creep in late Tuesday night. Temperatures increase throughout the workweek until peaking in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as more warm and muggy air sets in for storms to develop later next week.

