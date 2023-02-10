Business Break
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen

Hospital bed
Hospital bed(MGN)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients.

One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in the hospital’s emergency room. But, throughout it all, she says their staff were very kind and accommodating.

Recently, people in East Alabama headed to the hospital say their visit is taking much longer than expected.

One woman says she waited 24 hours for surgery during a visit to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika last month.

“So I spent the night in the emergency room. And then sometime -- middle -- the next afternoon, they got a room for me,” said McKemie.

Tedo McKemie says she went to the hospital after falling and breaking a bone in her leg and arm.

“They kept apologizing but they said there’s just no room upstairs on the fifth floor, where I had to go for the orthopedic surgery. There was just no room,” said McKemie.

Though a long wait, McKemie says staff kept her comfortable with pain medication.

As for why the long wait in the hospital’s ER, officials say it’s because all of their beds are full. Not, because of COVID, though. In fact, there are only nine COVID patients at East Alabama Health as of Thursday.

In a statement to News Leader 9, the hospital’s Public Information Officer John Atkinson says...

“Part of the issue, according to a recent Kaufman Hall report specific to Alabama, is that patients have more severe health needs now than prior to the pandemic. That results in a longer length of stay in the hospital. And that creates a strain on the E-R because sometimes patients have to remain in an ER bed until a hospital bed becomes available.”

John Atkinson, EAMC Public Information Officer

Atkinson adds, there were over 200 ER visits at their three locations in Opelika, Valley and Auburn Wednesday.

Still, patients like McKemie says while patients wait to be seen, staff do their best making them feel comfortable.

“I was in pain but yet, they were doing all they could to keep me comfortable and it wasn’t their fault. So it was just kind of at the mercy of the rooms opening up,” said McKemie.

Atkinsons says this IS not just a problem at East Alabama Medical Center. He says it’s affecting hospitals across the country.

