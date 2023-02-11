Business Break
Auburn and Alabama to compete on hardwood, students and fans gear up for the basketball Iron Bowl

The Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will tip-off today, at 1pm central time.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn students are showcasing their devotion for the Auburn Men’s Basketball team, as they get ready for the basketball Iron Bowl.

The Auburn and Alabama rivalry is thought to be the biggest rivalry in all of sports. Many fans wanted to get a good seat and enjoy the experience.

Over 50 tents, hammocks, and gameday chairs are lined up along the Neville Arena. Students started setting up tents on Thursday, to secure the best seat in the student section. This is not the first-time auburn students have camped out for a game.

In 2022, Auburn had the same scenario, when the Tigers hosted the Kentucky Wildcats. The Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will tip-off today, at 1pm central time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

