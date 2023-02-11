Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer

Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.
Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.((Source: WTVM))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was charged, after a federal criminal complaint was issued. Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.

According to authorities, the 38 year old suspect, had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Court Judge, Stephen Hyles. Earhart, Jr. is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, Earhart, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of three years prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court proceedings and the criminal complaint, Earhart, Jr. allegedly left a voicemail with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus, on January 11. Earhart identified himself as a CIA Agent, within the “protective operations division”, with top security clearance.

Earhart also requested a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. Earhart, Jr. is also alleged to have represented himself as a Homeland Security agent.

Earhart, Jr. has a history of impersonating law enforcement officers, including identifying himself as a DEA agent, when he attempted to free three inmates from the Muscogee County Jail, in May 2019. On February 8, Earhart was taken into custody by local law enforcement authorities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Helmick is prosecuting the case, therefore this case is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Local Columbus car business secures Super Bowl LVII ad spot
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
Hospital bed
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen

Latest News

Kendrick High School in Columbus celebrates FBLA Week
FBLA students at Kendrick High School preparing for life after high school
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Columbus Civic Center