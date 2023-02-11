Columbus man charged, detained after impersonating a CIA officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was charged, after a federal criminal complaint was issued. Robert Earhart, Jr, was caught impersonating a federal agent.

According to authorities, the 38 year old suspect, had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Court Judge, Stephen Hyles. Earhart, Jr. is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, Earhart, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of three years prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court proceedings and the criminal complaint, Earhart, Jr. allegedly left a voicemail with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbus, on January 11. Earhart identified himself as a CIA Agent, within the “protective operations division”, with top security clearance.

Earhart also requested a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. Earhart, Jr. is also alleged to have represented himself as a Homeland Security agent.

Earhart, Jr. has a history of impersonating law enforcement officers, including identifying himself as a DEA agent, when he attempted to free three inmates from the Muscogee County Jail, in May 2019. On February 8, Earhart was taken into custody by local law enforcement authorities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Helmick is prosecuting the case, therefore this case is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

