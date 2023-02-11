Elliot’s Walk continues community development project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Elliot’s Walk is located in Columbus, on Victory Drive, near Fort Benning. The community development project is expected to have near one hundred hoses and apartment units.

As of now, four homes have been built in the area and there are plans to build thirty-five more.

Kathy Williams says this is a project that has been six years in the making. “We’ve been in the works on this, for about six years. It was the vision of a builder named Hal Avert. Hal truly wanted to see this space go to an affordable house,” says Kathy Williams.

These houses are for purchase through safe and affordable housing.

