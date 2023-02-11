FBLA students at Kendrick High School preparing for life after high school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is National FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) week and various high school FBLA clubs are participating in the week-long celebration. FBLA members can celebrate one another by connecting with each other through social media posts and networking with potential new members.

“We’re preparing the Students for the workforce. We’re teaching them now, so when they walk out the doors of Kendrick High School, they are ready to go. They have to have those computer skills, those communication skills, those Microsoft skills and that’s what we’re doing to get them prepared. We’re preparing them now, so they can make all their mistakes; We’re just excited and we want everybody to help us and join in to build these children up,” says Angela Landon, Business Teacher at Kendrick High School.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference will take place, in Atlanta, in June.

