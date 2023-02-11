Business Break
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways.

Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.

“If you look at last year, Jonathan was the 45th tow driver to pass away from being hit while doing their work around the state. And so we need to reduce that because Jonathan leaves behind two children, a wife,” said Representative Reese.

With the bill passing the House, Representative Reese says it will be presented to the Senate on Crossover Day at the end of the month.

