Georgia lawmakers push for more officers to wear body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weeks after body camera footage of a man beaten in Memphis is released, Georgia lawmakers are pushing for stricter law enforcement policies. A recently proposed bill would require certain Georgia officers to wear body cameras.

In 2017 Hector Arreola died following an encounter with three Columbus police officers. Body camera footage showed one of those officers kneeling on him prior to his death. His sister says footage like that is helpful and holds police accountable.

“It’s still -- it’s still hard. You can’t bring Hector back,” said Patricia Ragan, Arreola’s sister.

About six years ago, Ragan lost her brother Hector Arreola, who died following a scuffle with three Columbus Police officers. An initial autopsy report claimed Arreola died from a methamphetamine overdose. The report was later amended to state Arreloa’s death was a homicide.

Body camera footage of the incident, shows one of those officers kneeling on Arreola although he repeatedly stated he could not breathe.

“He called for help. He didn’t have a weapon on him. His life was lost,” Ragan adds.

Thursday, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would require certain officers wear body camera footage and ban police departments from altering that footage.

“There has to be that accountability. And I know we’ve talked about that a lot in my family,” said Ragan.

Another incident caught on camera led to the firing of two officers in West Point last year. One of those officers was accused of saying the N-word while executing a search warrant and allegedly throwing a woman’s security camera in the bushes.

Attorney Wendell Major, who represents that woman and her son, claims the woman was not able to watch body camera footage of the incident.

“That should have been reviewed with her and the police administration so that they can demonstrate to her that they were looking into what happened,” said Attorney Major, who’s also a Police Chief in Alabama.

He’s all for legislation proposed to hold law enforcement accountable but clarifies, “If it’s an attempt to limit or restrain officers, then I’m not for that and I think it’s doomed to fail.”

That bill introduced in the State House of Representatives has been assigned to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

News Leader 9 also reached out to Sheriff’s offices across our coverage area in Georgia and here’s what we learned:

Body cameras are worn by Columbus Police officers and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputies. However, in some of Georgia’s rural counties like Schley County-- they are not worn. Sheriff Shane Tondee says his office is trying to get grant funding for body cameras.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant says his deputies wear body cameras, but he’s hopeful lawmakers provide funding so rural law enforcement agencies can afford high quality body cameras.

We also reached out to Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office. Their deputies do wear body cameras. However, they can only upload the footage and no one is allowed to edit it.

