LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged

An investigation determined that Mercedes Vazquez used the axe to strike the victim.
An investigation determined that Mercedes Vazquez used the axe to strike the victim.(Storyblocks)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.

Officers gave verbal commands to Vazquez to drop the axe, which she did after turning towards the officer with the axe. Through the investigation, it was determined that Vazquez did utilize the axe to strike the victim, Anthony Young.

The Victim was struck with the blunt portion of the axe, while being threatened. Vazquez was apprehended and taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

