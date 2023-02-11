Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured

Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of...
Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting occurred close to the intersection of Whittlesley Boulevard.

There is yet to be any word on arrests, at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Local Columbus car business secures Super Bowl LVII ad spot
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
Hospital bed
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen

Latest News

Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According...
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
watchguard body cameras
Georgia lawmakers push for more officers to wear body cameras
An investigation determined that Mercedes Vazquez used the axe to strike the victim.
LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged