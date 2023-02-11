Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting occurred close to the intersection of Whittlesley Boulevard.

There is yet to be any word on arrests, at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

