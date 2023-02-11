Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Steady Rain Coverage for your Saturday in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very rainy day ahead of the Valley. This rain system will bring a steady soaking rain, and will start around before lunchtime and last into the early morning hours of Sunday. This rain-producing system could bring rain totals up to an average of 2 inches throughout most of the valley with a better chance of 2 or 3 inches of rain in our southern communities. Nothing severe is expected to come from this wet weekend weather, but windy conditions with wind gust up to 35 mph will make the cool temperatures this weekend more frigid.  The rain should begin to move out of the Valley by the early morning hours Sunday which may grant us some sunshine to end the weekend. Temperatures will be quite cool this weekend in the low 50s. Looking ahead to the work week, we stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but showers creep in on Wednesday. Temperatures increase throughout the workweek until peaking in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as more warm and muggy air sets in for storms to develop later next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
Brother, brother’s girlfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Phenix City
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Columbus.
1 person injured in overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Local Columbus car business secures Super Bowl LVII ad spot
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
Hospital bed
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Wet Weekend Ahead of the Valley
Up to 4 inches of rain is in the forecast through Sunday morning.
Turning rainier and cooler through first half of weekend
Off and on rain Friday with a cold, miserable rain Saturday.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go