Steady Rain Coverage for your Saturday in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very rainy day ahead of the Valley. This rain system will bring a steady soaking rain, and will start around before lunchtime and last into the early morning hours of Sunday. This rain-producing system could bring rain totals up to an average of 2 inches throughout most of the valley with a better chance of 2 or 3 inches of rain in our southern communities. Nothing severe is expected to come from this wet weekend weather, but windy conditions with wind gust up to 35 mph will make the cool temperatures this weekend more frigid. The rain should begin to move out of the Valley by the early morning hours Sunday which may grant us some sunshine to end the weekend. Temperatures will be quite cool this weekend in the low 50s. Looking ahead to the work week, we stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but showers creep in on Wednesday. Temperatures increase throughout the workweek until peaking in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as more warm and muggy air sets in for storms to develop later next week.

