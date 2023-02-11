Business Break
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According...
Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred.(Source: Circle K/Illinois Lottery)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road.

Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred.

Officers met with Gabriel Jackson, an employee at the Circle K, who had sustained a minor injury. Jackson stated an unknown black male entered the store wielding a firearm. The male suspect demanded access to all the money in the store.

During the robbery, the unknown suspect struck Jackson with a firearm. The suspect left the Circle K on foot and is unknown, at this time. This is a developing story, so anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact 706-883-2603.

